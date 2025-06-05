‘It was a total frenzy’: Karnataka tells HC after 11 die in Bengaluru stampede, court takes suo motu cognisance

The Karnataka government on Thursday told the state HC said that the situation outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a ‘total frenzy’ as 11 were killed in a deadly stampede on June 4. Hearing the matter, the Karnataka High Court decided to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.

“We have expressed ourselves to the Advocate General and he has filed a status report, which is taken on record. Registry is directed to register this suo-motu cognisance as suo-moto WP,” a division bench of Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice CM Joshi said.

“News items have been published in various newspapers, narrating the tragedy that happened when 11 persons died and 75 were injured during the course of the victory celebration of RCB. This court is taking cognisance of the incident,” the High Court said.

The Karnataka HC further issued a notice to the state government over the incident that killed 11 and injured scores of others.

“To ascertain the cause of the tragedy and how to prevent it in future, we have also received communications from several persons on this subject matter. We issue a notice to the State government,” it said.

“Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submitted that two events took place at Vidhana Souda and the stadium, let them give details of where the ambulances were deployed,” the bench said.

The Karnataka HC posted the matter for hearing again on June 10.

Bengaluru stampede: What did the Karnataka govt say? Attorney General Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing the State said that that the Chinnaswamy stadium is meant to hold about 30,000 people, but 2.5 lakh people showed up to witness the victory ceremony after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title after 18 years.

“The stadium was meant to accommodate about 30,000 people but 2.5 lakh people showed up. The stampede took place after ‘free entry’ was announced. Each person who rushed thought they would only be one more additional person,” the Attorney General said on behalf of the Karnataka government.

Shetty explained that thousands of police officials were present on the ground, adding that the state is concerned about the incident.

“Police Commissioner and other senior police officers, including 1318 and a total of 1483 officials, were present on the ground,” he said.

“We are concerned about it as much as anyone else. The First Statement given by CM was about compensation to be given and medical treatment to be provided. We have been working since last night, milords. We are open to any suggestions,” the AG added.

At least 11 people died and more than 30 were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium as a huge crowd of nearly 3 lakh people had gathered to witness the victory celebration of the RCB after it defeated Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.