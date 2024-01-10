Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth reportedly denied killing her four-year-old son in a Goa service apartment. Police sources told news agency PTI that Seth claimed during her interrogation that the child was already dead when she got up from sleep.

Meanwhile, an official was quoted by the Times of India as saying that the accused claimed she didn't intend to kill her son. "The accused claimed....she loved him, but he died suddenly. She then got scared and sat near the body. She also told us that she got a cut on her hand," the official reportedly said.

In contrast, police sources earlier informed that Seth had initially told them her son was with her friend in Margao town. "The accused told us that the blood stains were due to her monthly periods. She also told us that her son was with her friend in Margao town (in South Goa) and provided the address," the official was quoted by PTI as saying on Tuesday.

But when the police enquired, they found that the address given by her was fake. A police official told PTI on Wednesday, "We don't buy her theory. Further investigation will reveal the motive behind killing the child. As of now, we know that she and her husband were estranged because of which she might have done this."

Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up, was held on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru. She was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son in the apartment at Candolim in Goa. The boy's body was found in a suitcase she was carrying with her. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa police.

After investigations, police suspect it to be a "pre-planned murder". The postmortem revealed that the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow, as per officials. "The post-mortem conducted on the body has indicated the possibility that the child might have been smothered to death and there were no signs of struggle," the police officer told PTI.

The Goa police also found two empty cough syrup bottles in a room where the startup CEO allegedly killed her four-year-old son. This "indicated that she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder," an official said on Wednesday.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

