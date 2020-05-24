Bengaluru startup adopts lion cub in city zoo

BENGALURU : A city-based tech startup has adopted a 4-month-old lion cub in Bengaluru Zoo, an official said on Saturday. "The technology startup has come forward to support our efforts in ex-situ conservation by adopting the cub born to lioness Sana and lion Shankar," Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told IANS.