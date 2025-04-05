Bengaluru startup launches ‘Smooch Cabs’ for couples? Here’s the truth

Bangalore is known for hustle-bustle activities throughout the day amidst the long-hours traffic. Amidst all this, there are some news reports stating a startup has offered ‘Smooch Cabs', a private cab for couples who want to roam and spend some “quality time”. However, it is not true. Netizens say it was a brand-led initiative meme-based dating app Schmooze as April fool prank.

Reports stated it is similar to Ola, Uber, Rapido or any other cab aggregator which will make you reach your destination, instead it is for long and unperturbed rides where partners can enjoy a romantic vibe. Unfortunately, it's just a prank played and it just misled many on social media.

One of the netizens on X posted,"We spotted a Smooch Cab by @SchmoozeX ??????!!!😭 I can’t tell what happened inside but I'd give it a 10/10 for privacy😂." Later, she commented, “Hahahah it’s April fools day prank!!!! It’s not hidden it was literally a brand initiative, fake but brand led hi hai and since it’s a prank it makes sense I don’t disclose it because APRIL FOOLS.”

A Linkedin user Aarti Sheth posted, “Bengaluru startup has launched 'Smooch Cabs', the service is especially launched for couples who can spend 'private time' 🚕😂 They said the city needs better roads, but Bengaluru chose better romance ❤🔥 Next up: HugAutos in Delhi and CuddleRickshaws in Mumbai? 🛺😂 PS: This is a prank but what if it gets real :)”

Mixed reactions One of the users commented, "IDEA💯💯 Why don't I get these types of Ideas?" Another said, "Blr traffic just got an upgrade—now you can be stuck in traffic AND stuck to each other! 🤣" This is a road-safety hazard", "Noise cancelling headphones, rear view blocked. Recipe for accident", "Where is this service available????", "We hope we never have to resort to such operation strategies" were some of the other remarks made.