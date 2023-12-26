Ahead of upcoming New Year celebrations, Bengaluru Police Tuesday announced strict measures—with stringent checks on drunk driving, and traffic restrictions—in key areas to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations. The city police have fixed a deadline of 1 am for New Year parties after which no hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be allowed to remain open. The police have also launched a campaign against Drink and Drive across the city.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said to curb traffic congestion, restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, and Residency Cross Road. No vehicular movement will be allowed except police and vehicles of essential services, between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1. Also Read | Financial Planning: 4 experts share tips on how to plan your finances for 2024

The Bengaluru police commissioner said all parties, including at hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be required to conclude by 1 am to avoid any untoward incident. All hotels, clubs and pubs have been asked to maintain a record of customer details, including their names, ages and phone numbers.

The Bengaluru police have established Women's Safety Islands in several places besides the deployment of additional women officers and staff at major locations.

In an advisory, the Bengaluru police said, pedestrians will only be allowed to walk on Brigade Road from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Walking in the opposite direction has been restricted for New Year. People who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road cross (near Shankarnag theatre cross).

The Bengaluru police further said vehicular movement on all flyovers (except the flyover leading to the international airport) will be prohibited from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 to prevent accidents and crashes.

To avoid any stampede, MG Road Metro Station will be closed from 11 PM to 2 AM. Hence, the public is requested to opt for Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro Stations while returning, the city police said.

The Bengaluru police said besides the observation towers, CCTV cameras, police kiosks have been opened in several strategic areas to address cases of missing children, any kind of theft, or emergencies.

A total of 3000 police officers and personnel including 10 ACPs, 30 police inspectors will be deployed to Brigade Road - MG road, Opera Junction, Richmond Road, and Residency Road, Bengaluru Police Commissioner added.

