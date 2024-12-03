Hello User
Bengaluru student dies by suicide after ₹15 lakh 'casino investment' fraud by college mate

Bengaluru student dies by suicide after ₹15 lakh ‘casino investment’ fraud by college mate

A 19-year-old college student, Priyanka B, reportedly died by suicide in Bengaluru after being deceived by a classmate, Diganth, who took her gold worth 15 lakh. She left a note blaming him. Police have opened an investigation under abetment of suicide.

A 19-year-old college student, Priyanka B, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Rajajinagar, North Bengaluru, on November 29.

As reported by Deccan Herald, the FIR stated that the deceased, Priyanka was allegedly deceived by her college mate, Diganth, who convinced her to invest in casinos and took gold ornaments worth 15 lakh.

Despite repeated requests for their return, Diganth did not return the items. Priyanka left a note blaming him for her death. The Rajajinagar police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and initiated an investigation, the report stated.

Further details awaited.

