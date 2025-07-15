Bengaluru student raped by two lecturers, friend after being lured with ‘notes’; all accused arrested, says report

A Bengaluru student was allegedly raped and blackmailed by two lecturers and their friend, after being lured into the city under the pretense of academic assistance.

According to an India Today report, the two college lecturers and their friend were arrested after the student submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Women's Commission, which directed the police to take swift action.

The accused have been identified as Narendra, a physics lecturer; Sandeep, a biology lecturer; and Anup, a close acquaintance of the two. All three men are affiliated with a private college in Bengaluru, the report added.

Accused allegedly raped, blackmailed student According to the report, Narendra had invited the student to Bengaluru promising to share academic notes. He allegedly took her to a friend’s house, where he raped her. The ordeal escalated when Sandeep reportedly used a video recording of the assault to blackmail the student and sexually assault her again, the India Today report further added.

Anup, another accused, threatened her with an alleged CCTV footage of her visit and raped the student as well.

The complaint, however, was filed after a month of the incident. According to the report, the student recently informed her parents. A formal complaint was then filed with the Women’s Commission, which prompted the police to register a case and arrest the accused.

“The case was registered on July 5. Based on the victim’s complaint, we have arrested three individuals,” said Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division according to the publication.

Man awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in UP In separate news, a local court in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl multiple times under the pretext of marriage, a government counsel said.

Additional Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Judge Amit Veer Singh found Suresh Kumar (21), a resident of Kharkhara village, guilty of rape and also imposed a fine of ₹10,000, a PTI report said.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the survivor, a resident of a village under Jugail police station, lodged a written complaint with police on March 13, 2021, alleging that Suresh Kumar had been sexually assaulting her repeatedly for about a year on the false promise of marriage.

The survivor told police that the accused had even given her a mobile phone and would call her to meet him, during which he would rape her.

On March 7, 2021, Suresh allegedly threatened to kill her if she bothered him, the FIR stated.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation launched. After gathering sufficient evidence, police filed a chargesheet in court.

The court sentenced Suresh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

It also directed that ₹8,000 of the fine amount be paid to the survivor and ordered an additional one-month sentence if the fine is not paid.