Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to the Bengaluru Tech Summit-2021 (BTS-2021) from November 17-19, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday.

This year, the summit would be held in hybrid format. Narayan, who also holds the Information Technology and Biotechnology, Science and Technology portfolio, convened a preparatory meeting with officials of the Department of Electronics, and Chairpersons of the Vision groups on Monday.

Among the people who attended the meeting virtually were Kris Gopalakrishna, Chairperson, State Vision Group for I-T, Dr Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Chairperson, State Vision Group for BT, Prashanth Prakash, Chairperson of State Vision Group for Start-ups.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Modi will be invited to inaugurate the Summit and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will be invited to participate in the conclave.

In a statement released by his office, Narayan said that due to possible third wave of the Covid, the conclave — Driving the Next — would be organised in the hybrid format comprising more of virtual and a part of the physical model.

According to the statement, the first day of the summit would be Thought Leadership Day (Hall of Fame), the second day would be 'Technologies and Strategies Day (Hall of Techies) and the third StartUps Day (Hall of Future).

Prior to these, Beyond Bengaluru events would be conducted in Mysuru, Hubballi, and Mangaluru during September and October. The dates would be decided upon shortly.

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Ravishankar Prasad, Harsha Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari, among others, would be invited to participate in the programmes.

During the Beyond Bengaluru events, the reports pertaining to Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), Engineering R&D, and IESA (Indian Electronics and Semi-conductor Association) would be released.

To give prominence to academic participation in the events, it has been decided to involve Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and Higher Education Council.

