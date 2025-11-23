Bengaluru techie alleges ₹48 lakh fraud by Ayurvedic shop owner, claims 'sexual health' treatment led to kidney damage

A software engineer in Bengaluru has lodged a police complaint, alleging that a self-proclaimed healer and Ayurvedic shop owner deceived him out of nearly ₹48 lakh by selling overpriced and potentially harmful medicines for sexual health treatment that later led to kidney damage.

Advertisement

The man has demanded strict legal action against “Vijay Guruji,” the owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic Shop. An FIR was filed on Saturday under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the investigation is ongoing.

Also Read | Bengaluru techie kills co-worker with dumbbell after fight over light switch

As per the FIR, the victim started facing sexual health issues after his marriage in 2023 and was receiving treatment at a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri.

Earlier in May, the man came across the advertisement, “quick solutions for sexual problems”. He met a man who directed him to "Vijay Guruji," claiming he could provide a cure.

Guruji allegedly examined the victim and recommended an Ayurvedic medicine called Devaraj Booti, claiming it was only available at his store and cost ₹1,60,000 per gram.

Advertisement

The victim was instructed to pay in cash, avoiding online transactions. Trusting the healer, the victim purchased the medicine and was later given another product, Bhavan Booti oil, priced at ₹76,000 per gram. Over the following weeks, he spent ₹17 lakh on various medicines as directed by Guruji.

According to the FIR, Guruji later insisted that the victim needed to buy more Devaraj Booti, warning that the previous treatment wouldn't work otherwise. To comply, the victim took a ₹20 lakh loan from the bank to buy 18 grams of the medicine.

Additionally, he was convinced to purchase another product, Devaraj Rasabooti, priced at ₹2,60,000 per gram, borrowing ₹10 lakh from a friend. In total, he claims to have spent around ₹48 lakh at the Ayurvedic shop.

Advertisement

Despite following the treatment exactly as instructed, the victim noticed no improvement and eventually developed kidney damage, which he believes was caused by the medicines.

Also Read | Breaking taboo: Young consumers show rising interest in sexual wellness products