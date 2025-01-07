The custody battle surrounding the four-year-old son of Atul Subhash has taken a dramatic turn as the Supreme Court of India recently denied a plea from his mother, Anju Devi, for custody of her grandson. During the proceedings, Justice Nagaratna remarked, "Sorry to say but the child is a stranger to the petitioner," highlighting the lack of familiarity between the grandmother and the child, NDTV reported.

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru techie, tragically died by suicide on December 9, 2024, leaving behind allegations of harassment against his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.

Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania married in 2019 and welcomed their son in 2020. However, following an altercation in 2021, Nikita left their home, and in 2022, she filed a case against Atul Subhash and his family members.

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's mother, Anju Devi's lawyer presented photographs showing interactions between her client and the four-year-old child when he was just two years old.

However, this evidence did little to sway the Supreme Court's opinion.

Atul Subhash and Nikita Singhania's child's current whereabouts were disclosed during the Supreme Court hearing by Singhania's lawyer. It was informed that the child has been attending a boarding school in Faridabad, Haryana.

Nikita Singhania's lawyer informed the court that she would soon take her son to Bengaluru, where she could care for him following her recent bail conditions.

As legal proceedings continue, with another hearing scheduled for January 20, 2025, concerns about the child's welfare remain paramount.

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in December 2024. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and a video claiming that he was harassed by his estranged wife, Nikita, mother-in-law, Nisha, and brother-in-law, Anurag.

Atul Subhash, in his suicide note, outlined his distress and alleged mistreatment by his wife, Nikita, and in-laws. In his note, he accused them of demanding substantial sums of money for legal matters related to their son and for visitation rights.