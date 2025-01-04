Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag in the Bengaluru techie suicide case. They were arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of Atul Subhash, who left a death note detailing emotional distress and marital issues.

Meanwhile, advocate representing Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, Vinay Singh informed that the 24-page suicide notehad been sent to forensics but it has not been considered yet. "His suicide video has also been sent to forensics. His handwriting is also being examined.", he added.

"The bail has been allowed. We are waiting for the order sheet... Our argument was on factual information, on harassment. ", the advocated confirmed.

"We will challenge it (bail order)... After seeing the order sheet, and analyzing it, we can approach the High Court of Karnataka." advocate Singh said.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, uncle of Nikita Singhania, in the suicide case of Artificial Intelligence engineer Atul Subhash.

It was argued that the arrests have been made on the basis of alleged suicide note and a video which have gone viral over the internet. Sushil Singhania is facing the media trial of the highest level, it was argued.

According to the police, Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page purported death note detailing his emotional distress, marital issues, and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint from the Atul Subhash's brother, the Bengaluru police registered a case of abetment of suicide against Subhash's wife Nikita, her mother Nisha, brother Anurag, and uncle Sushil Singhania.

However, recently, the Allahabad High Court granted anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle Sushil in the suicide case.

Atul Subhash's death note, which was also shared with a WhatsApp group of an NGO he was associated with, outlined the marital discord he had been facing since his marriage in 2019, which had led to multiple legal cases. He and his wife had a son in 2020.

