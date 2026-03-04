Bengaluru techie dies by suicide after dispute with mother-in-law over cooking, husband arrested

A 35-year-old woman in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide following a dispute at home involving her mother-in-law, with police arresting her husband after the victim’s family accused the in-laws of dowry harassment.

The woman, identified as Shushma, was an engineer who had previously worked at an IT company in the city. According to reports, she was found hanging at her residence on Tuesday after a family argument, NDTV reported.

Advertisement

Shushma had been married to Puneeth for five years, and the couple have a four-year-old son. Investigators say the household had seen frequent disagreements over minor domestic issues, including the cooking of food.

According to her family, tensions escalated after a dispute between Shushma and her mother-in-law. They alleged that the mother-in-law did not allow her to cook and subjected her to harassment.

Following a complaint filed by Shushma’s relatives, police registered a case accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment. Authorities have since arrested her husband, while efforts are underway to locate and question the mother-in-law.

Police officials said a case has been registered and further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.

The incident has drawn attention to the continued challenges surrounding domestic disputes and alleged dowry-related harassment in India.

Advertisement

Similar Cases Reported Earlier In a similar incident reported last year, a 27-year-old woman working at a software company allegedly died by suicide after facing dowry harassment from her in-laws. She had been married for three years and had a young son. According to her family, the groom’s relatives continued to demand money despite receiving a substantial amount during the wedding, according to a report by PTI.

Another case from December last year involved a Bengaluru tech professional who reportedly died by suicide following alleged harassment and monetary demands from neighbours.

According to a complaint filed by the techie’s mother, her son had been constructing a house on a plot purchased in 2018 when neighbours repeatedly demanded ₹20 lakh over a property-related dispute.

Advertisement

Authorities continue to investigate the latest case as police gather evidence and statements from those involved.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.