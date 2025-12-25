Bengaluru techie executes months-long plot to kill bank manager wife, surrenders, says she ‘deserved it’

A 40-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru allegedly killed his bank manager wife on Tuesday evening in west Bengaluru. The estranged husband, identified as Balamurugan, had planned the attack numerous months ago, the police said, according to Times Of India. The shooting occurred at around 6.30 pm near 1st Main Road in the Rajajinagar industrial area.

Balamurugan is alleged to have obtained an illegal pistol months in advance and kept a knife as a backup to ensure the crime was carried out. The victim Bhuvaneshwari was reportedly shot at point-blank range. Police said the accused later walked into a police station, surrendered, and gave both the firearm and the knife, allegedly stating that his wife “deserved it".

Investigators reportedly mentioned Balamurugan fired five shots at Bhuvaneshwari, recovering four spent cartridges from the spot, while one round could not be located. Post-mortem findings later confirmed that she had sustained multiple bullet injuries.

TOI's police sources said the accused was brought back to the crime scene on Tuesday night for a spot assessment. During the mahazar, he allegedly described the sequence of events in detail, stating that he was convinced she had died before he left the location and proceeded to the police station, as planned.

Balamurugan would not ‘miss the opportunity’ to kill Bhuvaneshwari According to initial investigations, Balamurugan had planned to murder his wife nearly four months earlier. Police stated that he illegally acquired a pistol and ammunition and also carried a knife, later telling investigators that he wanted to ensure he would not “miss the opportunity” to kill her if the firearm malfunctioned.

Officers noted that he appeared composed and detached during questioning, showed no signs of remorse, and insisted he felt no guilt over the act. A court on Wednesday ordered that he be placed in police custody for 14 days, the report said.

Bhuvaneshwari and Balamurugan were married in 2011. Police stated marital problems surfaced a few years later, with the accused allegedly becoming suspicious of his wife’s loyalty and repeatedly accusing her of interacting with other men.

Family members shared that tensions escalated after the couple had children and that multiple reconciliation efforts were unsuccessful. Relatives further alleged that Balamurugan subjected his wife to long-term abuse and also physically assaulted their children. The couple’s eight-year-old son told local media that his father frequently argued with his mother and beat both him and his younger sister.

Meanwhile, Bhuvaneshwari is survived by her parents, two brothers, and her two children, a son in Class 8 and a daughter in UKG. Police are continuing to probe how the accused obtained the firearm, whether it was brought in from outside Karnataka, and whether others were involved in supplying the weapon.