Bengaluru techie kills co-worker with the dumbbell after quarrel over light switch in office, arrested

A 41-year-old man was killed by his co-worker after a quarrel over a light switch at their Bengaluru office. The suspect, Somala Vamshi, struck Bheemesh Babu with a dumbbell. 

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2025, 03:11 PM IST
A 41-year-old man was killed by his co-worker after a quarrel over a light switch at their Bengaluru office. (Representative Image)
A 41-year-old man was killed allegedly by his co-worker after a quarrel over switching off a light at a rented office in Bengaluru on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bheemesh Babu, a native of Chitradurga district, they said.

Babu, who was sensitive to bright lights, often asked his colleagues to switch them off when not needed, according to a report by the Times of India. On the night of the incident, around 1 AM, Vamshi was still editing videos when Babu asked him to turn off the lights once again.

Irritated by the request, Vamshi got into a heated argument with him. The quarrel quickly escalated, and in a fit of anger, Vamshi allegedly threw chilli powder at Babu and struck him multiple times on the head, face, and chest with an iron dumbbell, according to TOI report.

As Babu collapsed to the ground, Vamshi panicked and rushed out to meet his colleague, Gowri Prasad, in Nayandahalli.

Prasad then contacted one of his friends for help, and the three of them returned to the office together. When they found Babu unresponsive, Prasad and his friend called an ambulance. The medical staff arrived, examined Babu, and confirmed that he was dead, according to the TOI report.

The accused later went to the Govindraj Nagar police station and surrendered, a senior police officer said. A case of murder was registered against him, following which he was arrested, police said, as reported by PTI.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from TOI, PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • Office disputes can escalate unexpectedly, leading to dire consequences.
  • Effective communication is crucial in conflict resolution to prevent violent outcomes.
  • Workplace safety measures should address potential triggers of conflict.
 
 
Bengaluru
