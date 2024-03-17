Bengaluru techie says Uber driver 'abused' him for objecting to his phone call
‘We were abused, and asked to get out of the car,’ the Techie said.
Techie in Bengaluru asked to get out of the cab on Saturday evening, describes ‘bad experience’ with Uber.
Netizens were quick to jump in to share their experiences with Uber. One of them was quick at finding the driver's picture too.
“Was he the one," asked Dev (@siva_tweets_) while attaching a picture of the driver. The techie confirmed saying, “Yeah!"
Another user Abhishek Jain (@OneAbhishekJain) shared a similar ordeal in the comments. “Once I boarded an uber 5 in the morning and that guy was on a call with his buddy for the entire trip. Subh 5 baje kis se baat kar raha hai bhai..." he wrote.
“For some reason, I never understood with whom these people in autos and cabs keep talking," said Saurabh Srivastava (@sasri108).
On several comments, Uber India wrote: “This is concerning, XX. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritize your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly."
One user also complained about cab drivers not switching on ACs during the ride. “And another problem is of not having AC switched on. Same response everytime - AC is not working, technical fault. If @UberIN_Support takes extra for AC then why not keep a check on it?" wrote Nikhil Bhatia (@nikhilbhatia27).
