Bengaluru techie says Uber driver 'abused' him for objecting to his phone call

Techie in Bengaluru asked to get out of the cab on Saturday evening, describes ‘bad experience’ with Uber.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), a user @striver_79 allegedly that an Uber cab driver left him and his friend in the middle of the road during a 1.5 hour long journey. Here's what happened: The X user claimed that the cab driver was constantly talking on phone “on loudspeaker". And when, after 30 minutes, he requested the driver to “use headphones", the techie and his friend were abused, and asked to get out. “I am not comfortable to ride with you people," the cab drive allegedly said when asking them to get out. “First bad experience in Bangalore. Booked this Uber. The estimated journey time was 1.5 hours. For the first 30 minutes, the driver constantly kept talking over his phone on a loudspeaker. I and my friend, got some headache after a while, and asked him politely to use headphones, or talk later. Guess what happened next. We were abused, and asked to get out of the car, saying “I am not comfortable to ride with you people"," the techie's post on X read.

Netizens were quick to jump in to share their experiences with Uber. One of them was quick at finding the driver's picture too.

“Was he the one," asked Dev (@siva_tweets_) while attaching a picture of the driver. The techie confirmed saying, “Yeah!"

Another user Abhishek Jain (@OneAbhishekJain) shared a similar ordeal in the comments. “Once I boarded an uber 5 in the morning and that guy was on a call with his buddy for the entire trip. Subh 5 baje kis se baat kar raha hai bhai..." he wrote.

“For some reason, I never understood with whom these people in autos and cabs keep talking," said Saurabh Srivastava (@sasri108).

On several comments, Uber India wrote: “This is concerning, XX. Such behavior is unacceptable, and we prioritize your safety above all else. Kindly send your registered Uber account contact details through Direct Message, and our safety team will contact you shortly."

One user also complained about cab drivers not switching on ACs during the ride. “And another problem is of not having AC switched on. Same response everytime - AC is not working, technical fault. If @UberIN_Support takes extra for AC then why not keep a check on it?" wrote Nikhil Bhatia (@nikhilbhatia27).

