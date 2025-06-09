Bengaluru: Techie stabs married woman 13 times in hotel room after she decides to end affair

In a horrific incident, a 33-year-old married woman was stabbed 13 times to death allegedly by her 25-year-old male lover in a hotel in Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital city.

The murder took place on the intervening night of June 6 and 7 at a Bengaluru hotel.

The deceased, identified as Harini R, a resident of Banashankari, was married and had two daughters aged 13 and 10.

The accused, Yashas, is a BCA graduate and resident of Kengeri. He works in an IT company.

What led to Harini’s murder? According to police, Harini and Yashas met at a village fair and were in a relationship for the past one year.

The accused had allegedly pre-planned the murder and brought a knife with him, said the police.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that after the woman's family discovered her affair with Yashas a few months ago, she was reportedly counselled by her family members to end her affair.

Following this, she stopped meeting Yashas and avoided taking his calls. Her family also believed that she ended the affair.

However, as he kept persuading her for a meeting, she agreed to meet him for one last time.

As per their meeting plan, Yashas picked up Harini in his car around 5 pm on June 6 and together they went to a hotel located in the Poornapragna Housing Society Layout in the city.

After spending some time together there, Harini told Yashas that she could no longer continue her relationship with him due to pressure from her husband and family.

He later stabbed her with a knife 13 times, said the police.

After the crime, he left her body inside the hotel room where they had checked in on June 6.

Later, Yashas went to his home in the city and allegedly inflicted a stab wound on himself and confessed his crime to a constable posted at Kengeri police station.