Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case: The Karnataka High Court, on Monday, declined to quash the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide in December 2024. The Karnataka HC's decision comes amid allegations that Nikita Singhania and her mother and brother abetted Atul Subhash's suicide following claims of harassment and extortion.

During the proceedings, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar stated that "the prima facie ingredients of abetment to suicide are made out in the complaint," indicating that there is sufficient evidence to warrant further investigation into the matter.

Bengaluru's City Civil Court on January 4 granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother and brother.

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in December 2024. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and a video claiming that he was harassed by his estranged wife, Nikita, mother-in-law, Nisha, and brother-in-law, Anurag.

Atul Subhash, in his suicide note, outlined his distress and alleged mistreatment by his wife, Nikita, and in-laws. In his note, he accused them of demanding substantial sums of money for legal matters related to their son and for visitation rights.

Nikita, along with her mother and brother, was arrested shortly after Atul Subhash's death based on a complaint filed by his brother. The police reported that they were charged with demanding ₹3 crore to withdraw police cases against Atul Subhash.

Despite being granted bail by a lower court, Nikita Singhania sought to have the FIR quashed, arguing that her arrest was unlawful due to a lack of proper grounds provided by the police.

Also Read | Delhi cafe owner Puneet Khurana ends life amid divorce, dispute with wife

Nikita was arrested from Haryana’s Gurugram on December 15, while her mother and brother were earlier arrested from Prayagraj and produced before the court in Bengaluru, after which they were sent to judicial custody.