Bengaluru techie Atul Subhasah's suicide case: A day after Nikita Singhania was granted bail on Sunday, her father-in-law, Pawan Kumar Modi, has expressed concern about his grandson's whereabouts.

Opposing Nikita Singhania's bail, deceased Atul Subhash's father said that Singhania has “no love for the child, and she is using him as an ATM to extort money,” reported ANI.

“Bail is granted under legal process, but they shouldn't have been granted bail. I am worried about my grandson and where he is. We have received some information from the Karnataka police about our grandson... The mother (Nikita Singhania) has no love for the child. She is using him as an ATM to extort money,” Pawan Kumar Modi told ANI on Sunday.

Atul Subhash's son was admitted to a boarding school at the age of 3 Atul Subhash's father shared that he has got some information about his grandson with the help of Karnataka Police. Nikita Singhania had sent her son to a boarding school in Faridabad at the age of three, Pawan Kumar Modi told ANI, citing his grandson's admission as “illegal”.

“ Admission of children at the age of three at a boarding school is illegal. My grandson was born in 2020 and will turn four this year in February,” Pawan Kumar told ANI. He also accused Singhania of using her son as a weapon to get bail from court.

Nikita Singhania bail in Atul Subhash suicide case Bengaluru's City Civil Court granted bail to Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania on Saturday (January 4).

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana. At the same time, her mother, Nisha Singhania and brother, Anurag Singhania, were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for abetting Atul Subhash's suicide, a Bengaluru police official had said earlier.

Atul Subhash suicide case Atul Subhash used to work at a private firm in Bengaluru. The techie had left behind a 24-page death note detailing his emotional distress, marital issues, and harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, reported ANi citing police.