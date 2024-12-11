The family members of the techie's wife, Nikita Singhania, say they are not guilty of what happened and will release all the proof soon.

The family of the 34-year-old techie, who allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru, has demanded justice for him and strict action against his harassers.

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, had left behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video detailing years-long emotional distress from marital issues.

He revealed that his wife, Nikita Singhania, had filed nine cases against him, and alleged harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.

However, Nikita’s family members said they regret Atul’s death but are not guilty of what happened, according to a report by CNN-News18.

"We are not guilty of what happened. We will come out with all the proof soon. We have done nothing wrong. We regret Atul's death," CNN-News18 quoted the family of Nikita Singhania as saying.

Atul Subhash tragically ended his life by hanging himself at his Bengaluru apartment on December 9, allegedly due to harassment from his wife and her family members.

After Subhash's suicide, his brother Bikas Kumar filed a complaint against four individuals -- Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania, which the Bengaluru police converted into an FIR.

The FIR was registered under sections 108 and 3(5) of the BNS.

According to a separate report by news agency PTI, Subhash's brother Bikas said: "I want my brother to get justice. I want this country to have a legal process through which even men can get justice. I want strict action against those who are sitting on a legal chair and doing corruption because if this continues then how will people expect justice."

Alleging corruption in the system, he said justice can be expected only when it is corruption-free, when every party is heard equally and arguments are done based on facts.