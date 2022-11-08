Bengaluru: These areas to face power cuts on 9-10 November

Bengaluru: These areas to face power cuts on 9-10 November1 min read . 09:28 AM IST
- The power cut will last from 10 am and 4 pm which is around for six hours.
Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has said that parts of city might face scheduled power cuts on 9 and 10 November as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is set to undertake unfinished maintenance and repair works.
In a press release, BESCOM said, “Releasing of Old 220KV towers and conductors & stringing of new double circuit drake conductor between LOC No: 139 to 142 to proposed 220KV KIADB station limits in Harohalli for the Work of Conversion of existing 220/66KV SC Somanahalli-TK Halli line to DC line from existing 220/66KV TK Halli substation of existing 220/66KV Somanahlli Substation for a distance of 62.221KMS."
On both the days, BESCOM circle: Ramanagara and BESCOM Division: Kanakpura will be affected. The affected areas will be Tugani feeders, Harohalli, T K Halli, Somanahalli, as per Hindustan Times report.
As per BESCOM release on scheduled power interruptions due to KPTCL work, this month, the city faced power cuts on 2, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 28 November.
BESCOM schedules power cuts every month as it undertakes several projects which have been overdue and impending due to incessant rain and flooding that gripped the city during the rains for weeks.
As per Hindustan Times report, BESCOM aims to shift all overhead cables of the city underground, which has been delayed due to the ongoing ones such as the Namma Metro construction by the BMRCL, laying of water pipes and gas lines by the BWSSB.
