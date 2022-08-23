Bengaluru: These areas will face power cuts today

Bengaluru: These areas will face power cuts today1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will be doing some maintenance and repair work on Tuesday which is why the city residents will face a power cut
Several regions in Bengaluru might witness a power cut in the evening on Tuesday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will be doing some maintenance and repair work on Tuesday which is why the city residents will face a power cut. As per the daily, the power cut will be till 5 pm.
Bengaluru: Areas which may see power cut today
Avalahalli, Anjanapura, Brookes Layout, BDA Layout 8th Phase, Royal County Layout, Deepak Layout, Vaddarapalya, Avalahalli, Srinivasa Reddy Layout, Narayana Nagara, BCCH Layout, Thalaghattapura, Judicial Layout, Vakil Layout, Vajarahalli, BSK 6th Stage, BSK 8th phase BDA Layout, Raghavapalya, Gundu Thopu, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers Colony, Amruthnagara, SP Thota, Vaddarapalya and Kembathahalli.
Besides, some areas may see intermittent power outages until Saturday. These include: Garebhavipalya, Lakshmi Layout, Raghavendra Layout, New MICO Layout, Vajpeyee Nagar, Hosur Main Road, Begur Main Road, Sriram Nagar, Hongasandra Village, Balaji Layout, Velankini, Doddathogur Village, Vinayaka layout, Celebrity Paradise Layout, Konappana Agrahara Village, NGR layout, Gulbarga Colony, Silk Board Junction, parts of Bommanahalli, AMR Tech Park, Electronic City, and surrounding areas.
Separately, BESCOM cautioned consumers regarding fraudulent messages or phone calls. The city's electricity supply company said they have noticed that several consumers are receiving messages that the power supply to their houses will be disconnected owing to payment failure. And, people who responded to their messages or calls have lost their money. As a result, BESCOM cautioned the consumers not to fall prey to these fraudsters.
“Dear Consumers, do not fall prey to SMS/ phone calls claiming to be from BESCOM. Take precautions during your online activities and keep yourself safe from fraudsters," the Bengaluru electricity board wrote on Twitter.
