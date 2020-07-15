A lockdown has been imposed in Bengaluru, owing to the growing cases in the state and the city. In order to limit movement, Bengaluru Police Commissioner has announced that they will be banning online sale of liquor till the end of the lockdown.

The city began its 7-day complete lockdown from Tuesday evening at 8 pm. The lockdown period will continue until 5 am on 22 July.

The people of Bengaluru have managed to keep the streets deserted. The lockdown is being observed in the city after the state government announced it as a necessary step to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Karnataka government had reopened liquor sales on 4 May. Though it had only opened select MRP (maximum retail price) stores initially, this was later extended to bars, hotels and other establishments to clear off its liquor stocks. Even microbreweries are allowed to sell beer in growlers for off-premise consumption even though in-house dining remains restricted

According to Karnataka Chief Minister's Office in an ANI report, "Essentials such as hospitals, groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables, medicines will be available during this period. In addition, medical and postgraduate examinations will happen as already scheduled."

On Tuesday Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had appealed to the people to co-operate with all social security policies. "Wear masks, and abide by government-issued lock-down guidelines for buying everyday items. Your collaboration is essential to controlling the spread of Covid-19 infection," he had said.

Karnataka has so far reported 44,077 Covid-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

