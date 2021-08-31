Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister, Dr.K.Sudhakar on Monday informed that the government is aiming to make Bengaluru the first city in India to completely vaccinate all its eligible residents.

The government has set a target to vaccinate 10 lakh people under a special Vaccination Drive which will be conducted every Wednesday in the state.

"The government's aim is to fully vaccinate the entire eligible population by the end of December", said Sudhakar.

The minister said the Centre has provided 1.10 crore vaccines in August. Sudhakar added, this supply has increased after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and he had a discussion with the center.

"We want to vaccinate 5 lakh people every day from now onwards. On Wednesday during a special vaccination drive, the target is to vaccinate at least 10 lakh people. This will ensure 1.5 to 2 crore doses in one month", he said.

While addressing to media, Sudhakar said that four crore vaccination has been completed in the entire state including 1 crore in 'The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,48,228 and death toll to 37,293, the health department said.

