Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours: What we know about this green expressway

Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours: What we know about this green expressway1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- Bengaluru-Chennai expressway: Nitin Gadkari said that once the expressway is built, one can travel from Chennai to Bengaluru in two hours
A new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce travel time between the two cities. India will be building 26 green expressways in the country in the next three years and Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha on August 3. He also said that once the expressway is built, one can travel from Chennai to Bengaluru in two hours.
"In the next three years, we are building 26 green expressways," he said, adding that one can travel from Delhi to Dehradun, Haridwar or Jaipur in two hours thereafter.
He also claimed that once the expressways are built, one can travel from Delhi to Chandigarh in 2.5 hours, Delhi to Amritsar in four hours, Delgi to Katra in six hours, Delhi to Srinagar in eight hours and Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours and Chennai to Bengaluru in two hours, news agency PTI reported.
1) The four-lane Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of the 26 new green expressways
2) The foundation for the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2022.
3) The 262 Km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway will be built at a cost of over Rs14,870 crore.
4) It will pass-through states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
5) Starting from Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru, it will pass through Malur, Bangarpet, Kolar Gold Fields(KGF), Palamaner, Chittoor, Ranipet towns on the way. The expressway will end at Sriperumbudur in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu.
6) The NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) has divided this project into three phases of construction.
7) The expressway is a four-lane double-decker elevated road.
8) The current average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours
8) The current average commute time between Chennai and Bengaluru by road is five to six hours