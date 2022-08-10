Bengaluru to Chennai in 2 hours: What we know about this green expressway

A new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce travel time between the two cities. India will be building 26 green expressways in the country in the next three years and Bengaluru-Chennai expressway is one of them, Transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Rajya Sabha on August 3. He also said that once the expressway is built, one can travel from Chennai to Bengaluru in two hours.

