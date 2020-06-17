BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will convert stadiums, exhibition centres and other such large spaces in the city into covid- 19 facilities to quarantine asymptomatic patients.

Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Tripura Vasini (Palace grounds) and Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation (Whitefield) are among the few shortlisted locations and will lead to around 20,000 additional beds, senior government officials said.

"Healthy and asymptomatic people who do not exhibit stress will be segregated into such covid care centres," B.H.Anil Kumar, the BRUHAT Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body) chief said.

Hospitals in several Indian cities have been under strain due to a rapid rise in covid-19 cases across the country. Karnataka has so far treated patients in government-run hospitals but has now devised this strategy for the large number of asymptomatic cases.

Kumar added medical support will be available in such locations.

Bangalore Mirror was the first to report this development.

Karnataka has seen a sharp spike in covid- 19 cases ever since interstate travel was allowed. The state has reported 7,530 cases so far.

Of the total so far, 91% or 6,884 are asymptomatic, according to government data.

While the state government says that it hasn't run out beds in hospitals yet, it will prepare alternative sites to treat asymptomatic persons who do not require critical medical care like intensive care units (ICU) and ventilators.

It is also working out a strategy to cap prices at private hospitals that have now been allowed to treat covid-19 cases.

Karnataka is one of the few states which has managed to keep the number of cases down with its policy of state-run institutional quarantine centres.

Most who have tested positive in recent weeks have been housed in institutional quarantine centres, reducing the risk of spreading the disease.

Those returning from Maharashtra--the state with the highest number of cases-- are required to spend seven days in institutional quarantine while those from Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other places have to spend at least three days in these centres.

The state government has said it will increase testing to 20,000 samples per day, including random testing.

"People in crowded areas, Pourakarmikas, street vendors, healthcare workers, police and all other people who are at the frontline will be tested extensively," the government had said in a statement on Tuesday.

