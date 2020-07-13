“This will enable to protect the most vulnerable from the infection and will also help to trace the contact. Booth level task force committees will be utilised to coordinate ferrying symptomatic patients to Covid Care Centres," medical education minister Sudhakar said in a statement. The hyperlocal strategy comes at a time when Bengaluru, like several other big cities in India, appears to have lost control over the virus crisis and forcing authorities to relapse into a seven-day lockdown for the lack of a better strategy after having lost out on time to create additional infrastructure to deal with the surge in cases.