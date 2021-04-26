OPEN APP
Bengaluru to enter 2-week lockdown amid COVID surge. Details here

Bengaluru: City streets wear a deserted look during COVID-induced lockdown as coronavirus cases surge countrywide, in Bengaluru, Saturday (PTI)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2021, 05:19 PM IST

  • Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said
  • Shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am, he added

Owing to the massive surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Bengaluru is to enter a two-week lockdown from Tuesday, state officials said on Monday. Karnataka state, of which Bengaluru is capital, will also lock down from tomorrow evening. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa today to discuss the measures to be taken to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

"Strict measures to control COVID will be taken. From tomorrow night till next 14 days there will be a close down for the whole state," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said adding, "shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open only from 6 am to 10 am."

"The Agriculture sector, manufacturing sector except garments, construction sector and medical and essential sectors will continue to operate," the chief minister also said.

The state on Sunday reported as many as 34,804 new Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike since the pandemic began. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 20,733 cases in the last 24 hours.

Among major Indian cities, Bengaluru's daily surge is currently second only to that in the national capital Delhi.

Still, its test-positivity rate — the percentage of people tested who are found to have the disease — of 5.4% is much less than Delhi and financial hub Mumbai. The World Health Organization considers positivity rates above 5% to be concerning.

Microsoft, Amazon and Goldman Sachs are among the hundreds of multi-national firms with technology or IT operations in Bengaluru. Indian IT services giants including Infosys, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services also have major operations in the city.

Karnataka govt will provide free Covid vaccines to all above 18 yrs

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on Monday announced that it will provide free vaccination all between the age of 18 and 45 years for free at the government hospitals.

The chief minister tweeted, Covid19 vaccine will be provided free of cost to citizens between 18-44 years of age at all govt vaccination centers across Karnataka. Union Govt vaccination drive for citizens above 45 years of age will continue, he said.

Registrations for the same starts on 28 April.

Several state governments including Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala have already announced the same after Centre, last week, announced to extend its vaccination drive for people in this age bracket from 1 May.

(With inputs from agencies)

