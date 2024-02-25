Bengaluru to face 24-hour water supply cut from Feb 27 to Feb 28, amid water tank prices hike. List of affected areas
Bengaluru will experience a 24-hour water cut from February 27th, 6 AM to February 28th, 6 AM, for maintenance and meter installation. The water cut affects various areas across the city, including BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, parts of Dasarahalli and RR Nagar, and others.
People living in Bengaluru will face a 24-hour water supply disruption starting 6 am on February 27, 2024, onwards till 6 am on February 28, 2024. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced the shutdown to conduct essential maintenance work and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express.