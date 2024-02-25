Bengaluru will experience a 24-hour water cut from February 27th, 6 AM to February 28th, 6 AM, for maintenance and meter installation. The water cut affects various areas across the city, including BHEL Layout, Nandini Layout, parts of Dasarahalli and RR Nagar, and others.

People living in Bengaluru will face a 24-hour water supply disruption starting 6 am on February 27, 2024, onwards till 6 am on February 28, 2024. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced the shutdown to conduct essential maintenance work and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express.

This disruption is expected to affect the following areas: Bangalore South: BHEL Layout

Nandini Layout

Srinivasa Nagar

Jaimaruthi Nagar

Badavane

Sakamma Layout

Narasimha Swamy Layout

Muneshwara Nagar

Jnana Jyothi Nagar

Jnanaganganagar

Mallathahalli

NGEF Layout

Part of ITI Layout

1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout

RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage

Byraweshwaranagar

Sunkadakatte

Jaya Lakshmamma Layout

Kebbehalla

Chandana Layout

Chandrashekar Layout

Geology Layout

Narasapura

Kandaya Layout

Mulakattamma Layout

Part of Papareddypalya

BEL 1st and 2nd Stage

Bilekallu

Byadarahalli

Upkar Layout

Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru

Bangalore North: Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone

East Bengaluru: Parts of A Narayanapura

Udaya Nagar

Andhra Colony

VSR Layout

Indira Gandhi Street

Jyothi Nagara

Dargamahall

Sakamma Layout

Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station

Akshaynagar

MEG Layout

Ramesh Nagar

Veerbhadra Nagar

Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station

Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:

Nallur Puram

Ramesh Nagar

Reddy Palya

Vibhuthipura

Annasandra Palya

LBS Nagar

Rising prices of water tank in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is going through an acute water shortage this year, months before peak summer, forcing many residents in "India's Silicon Valley" to ration their water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet their daily needs, according to a report by Reuters.

Weak southwest monsoon rains have dented groundwater levels and declined water levels in the Cauvery River basin reservoirs that feed the southern Indian city, which is home to roughly 14 million people and thousands of IT companies and start-ups, the report added.

That is making residents of the city pay surging prices for water tankers even before the onset of peak summer.

Water tanker dealers have started charging residents in some parts of Bengaluru as much as 2,000 rupees ($24.11) for a 12,000-litre tanker, versus 1,200 rupees ($14.47) a month earlier, according to interviews with a dozen customers.

"We now need to book water tankers two days in advance, my plants are dying and I'm taking alternate-day showers," said Santhosh C.A., a resident of Horamavu, in north Bengaluru, as quoted by Reuters.

