People living in Bengaluru will face a 24-hour water supply disruption starting 6 am on February 27, 2024, onwards till 6 am on February 28, 2024. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced the shutdown to conduct essential maintenance work and install Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow meters, according to a report by The Indian Express.
This disruption is expected to affect the following areas:
Bangalore South:
BHEL Layout
Nandini Layout
Srinivasa Nagar
Jaimaruthi Nagar
Badavane
Sakamma Layout
Narasimha Swamy Layout
Muneshwara Nagar
Jnana Jyothi Nagar
Jnanaganganagar
Mallathahalli
NGEF Layout
Part of ITI Layout
1st & 2nd Stage Railway Layout
RHBCS Layout 1st and 2nd stage
Byraweshwaranagar
Sunkadakatte
Jaya Lakshmamma Layout
Kebbehalla
Chandana Layout
Chandrashekar Layout
Geology Layout
Narasapura
Kandaya Layout
Mulakattamma Layout
Part of Papareddypalya
BEL 1st and 2nd Stage
Bilekallu
Byadarahalli
Upkar Layout
Surrounding areas of West Bengaluru
Bangalore North:
Parts of Dasarahalli zone and RR Nagar Zone
East Bengaluru:
Parts of A Narayanapura
Udaya Nagar
Andhra Colony
VSR Layout
Indira Gandhi Street
Jyothi Nagara
Dargamahall
Sakamma Layout
Vignana Nagar under Vignana Nagar Service Station
Akshaynagar
MEG Layout
Ramesh Nagar
Veerbhadra Nagar
Shiva Shakti Colony under Jagadish Nagar Service Station
Doddanekundi and Marathalli Service Station areas:
Nallur Puram
Ramesh Nagar
Reddy Palya
Vibhuthipura
Annasandra Palya
LBS Nagar
Rising prices of water tank in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is going through an acute water shortage this year, months before peak summer, forcing many residents in "India's Silicon Valley" to ration their water use and pay almost double the usual price to meet their daily needs, according to a report by Reuters.
Weak southwest monsoon rains have dented groundwater levels and declined water levels in the Cauvery River basin reservoirs that feed the southern Indian city, which is home to roughly 14 million people and thousands of IT companies and start-ups, the report added.
That is making residents of the city pay surging prices for water tankers even before the onset of peak summer.
Water tanker dealers have started charging residents in some parts of Bengaluru as much as 2,000 rupees ($24.11) for a 12,000-litre tanker, versus 1,200 rupees ($14.47) a month earlier, according to interviews with a dozen customers.
"We now need to book water tankers two days in advance, my plants are dying and I'm taking alternate-day showers," said Santhosh C.A., a resident of Horamavu, in north Bengaluru, as quoted by Reuters.
