Bengaluru to face power cut in these areas today. Check complete list here

Similarly, the Hidkal dam gate has also been opened releasing over 28,000 cusecs of water from it. Reports said water is overflowing in many bridges in Chikkodi, Ramadurga, Nippani and Khanapur Taluks in Belagavi district, Mudhol Taluk in Bagalkote district, and Honnavar in Uttara Kannada district. Landslides were reported in some parts of Charmadi Ghat, according to officials.