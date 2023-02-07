The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has informed about the possible power cuts in the city for the month of February. As per BESCOM, there will be power cut for 3 days starting from today i.e. 7-9 February.

The power cut will take place as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) will undertake periodical maintenance works, replacement of existing transformers, heightening & extension of existing transformer plinth, Cable Laying, glanding, termination, Testing & Commissioning of yard side, relay testing SAS integration of the line equipments and Charging.

It is important to not that KTPCL is the sole distributor of electricity for Karnataka. As per the BESCOM, power cut will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, however, some are likely to see power cuts till 5 pm.

Here is the list of affected areas on 7 February:

ISRO Layout, ISRO layout Industrial Area, Kumaraswamy Layout, Vittal Nagar, Vikram Nagar, Ilyaz Nagar, Yelachenahalli and surrounding areas, Weavers Colony, Gottigere, Mantapa, Purvankara, AMC College, Ragihalli, Kasaraguppe, National Park, Basavanapura, Mylasandra, Bytarayanadoddi, Lakshmipura, Shivanahalli and surrounding areas. As per BESCOM, some areas have been supplied with alternate supply while some may also see no load shedding.

List of affected areas on 8 February:

Allimaranahalli, Chikkenahalli and surrounding villages, Telecom Layout, RPC Layout, Hampi Nagar, Agrahara, Dasarahali, Indiranagar.

List of affected areas on 9 February:

All 11 kilovolt (KV) feeders from Anagodu, Attigere, Mayakonda, Sasaluhalla MUSS, Sasvihalli, Niluvanji, Muttigi, Bada, Chhigateri, Mattihalli, Nagarakonda, Bennehalli, Hagarigudihalli, Gowripura, Hunasehalli, all urban feeders under the 'Niranthara Jyothi Yojana (NJY) in V D Halli, Dugavara, Reddihalli, Siddapura, Nannivala, Ramesh Nagar, Provident Housing Apartment Phase 1 and Phase 2