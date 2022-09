The data from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has indicated the possible power cuts in the city today as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is set to undertake several maintenance and repair works.

The KTPCL has been carrying out repair and other projects like strengthening of existing transmission lines, replacement of conductors, construction of new lines, structure work and tests, among other works.

The city recently saw breathing back from the incessant rains and flooding that gripped Bengaluru for weeks. Residents and even corporate employees used rubber boats, tractors and other big vehicles to commute from one area to another in the city.

The BESCOM schedules outages to tackle the delayed and pending projects, a prominent one being the shifting of all overhead cables underground. The work has been delayed due to the rain.

As per the HindustanTimes report, some of areas in the city might face power cuts today between 10 am and 4 pm, as these works will be in progress during that time.

Here are the affected areas which will face power cuts today:

The power supply will be suspended in several areas including - Bhakthara Halli, Bagena Halli, Bannimaradakatte, Vanigere, Kurudu Halli, Vaddarakuppe, Teradakuppe, Kallupalya, Gidadapalya, Kanakapura town, and surrounding villages.