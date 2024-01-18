 Bengaluru to face power cuts on 18 and 19 January. Check list of affected areas here | Mint
Bengaluru to face power cuts on 18 and 19 January. Check list of affected areas here
Bengaluru to face power cuts on 18 and 19 January. Check list of affected areas here

 Livemint

Bengaluru is expected to experience power outages on 18 and 19 January due to maintenance and repair works undertaken by BESCOM.

Bengaluru power outages are likely to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier (AFP)Premium
Bengaluru power outages are likely to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier (AFP)

Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru is likely to face power outages for two days- 18 and 19 January. According to reports the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken several maintenance and repair works which will consequentially lead to power outages in the IT capital of India. 

These periodical projects include renovation, modernisation, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, shifting of poles, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.

According to reports, the power outages in Bengaluru are likely to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

Bengaluru Power Cuts: Date

18 and 19 January 

Bengaluru Power Cuts: Areas Affected

Hirehalli Industrial Area, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Channenahalli, Harivanapura, Gollarahati, Chikkabellavi, Karalupalya, Dodderi, Doddaveeranhalli, Ranganapalya, Lakkanahalli, Palighatti, Maidanahalli, Kalenahalli Suddekunte, Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara, Shamanur, JH Patel Badavane, Jarikatte, Mudahadadi, Hale And Hosa Kundawada, Basapura, Hale and Hosa Chikkanahalli, Yaragunta, Ashokanagara, Karur CMC Limit, Chittanahalli, B. Kalapanahalli, Doddabudihalli, Chikkabudihal, Devaratti, Amruthnagara Village, Obbajihalli, Kadalebalu Village, Anjaneya Nagara, Gonivada, Hoovinamadu, Thimmappa, Nagarasahalli, Jadaganalli Village, Kote Road, Teachers Colony, Iudp Layout, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Hampanuru, Kolal, Annehal, Godabnahalli, Nandipura, Sondekola, Kakkeru, Mahadevanakatte, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D Madakaripura, Doddiganalli, Basavanashivakere, Hirekabbigere, Turuvanuru, Kadabanakatte, Doddaghtta, Upparhatti, Gonur, Mutaiyanhatti, Belaghatta, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Kainodu, Mathod, Karehalli, Vasanthanarasapura, Chikkapete, Mandipete, Dibburu, PR Nagara, GCR Colony, Vinayakanagara, BG Palya, Haronahalli, Srirama Nagara, Horapete, Ariyoor Panchayath Limit, Galigenally Panchayath Limit, Nagavalli Panchayath Limit, Konehalli, Mathihalli, Bidaregudi, Nagathihalli, Vidyanagara, Kanchagatta, Shadaksharamata, Madihalli, Madenur, Halepalya, Annapura, Sarthavalli, Nelagondanahalli, Alur, Byranayakanahalli, Harisamudra, Bandihalli, Echanur Water Supply, Puttamadihalli, Tippunagara, Ayarahalli Donkihalli, Talakere, Hiredonkihallli, D Kalkere, Chikkagoragatta, Doddagoragatta, Chimmanahalli, Kurubarahalli, Siddanahatti, Haladevarahatti, Hawala, Kodigehalli, Chikkaturuvekere, T Hosalli, Mallagatta, Anekere, Nayakanagatta, Kolagatta, Bhuvanahalli, Marasandara, Melanahalli, Rayappanapalya, Salakatte, Muddenahalli, Bangaragere, Papanakona, Hosakere, Siddaramanagara, Hesarahalli, Gowdanahalli, Dugadihalli, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Hanumnathanagara, Forest Office, RMC, Krishna Nagar, KSRTC Depot Back, By Pass Pertrol Bunk, Saraswathi Badavane, Arasikere, Tumakunte, Kondapura, Gujjarahalli, Rangasamudra, Govardanagiri, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kanchiganal, Malahal, Hullehal, Bastihalli, Yalgodu, Guttinadu, Gulaiyanhatti, Chikkaguntanuru, Doddaghatta, Thandaga and Kabbala.

Published: 18 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST
