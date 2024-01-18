Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru is likely to face power outages for two days- 18 and 19 January. According to reports the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken several maintenance and repair works which will consequentially lead to power outages in the IT capital of India.

These periodical projects include renovation, modernisation, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, shifting of poles, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many other works.

According to reports, the power outages in Bengaluru are likely to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a list of areas that could be affected by power cuts.

Bengaluru Power Cuts: Date

18 and 19 January

Bengaluru Power Cuts: Areas Affected

Hirehalli Industrial Area, BM Palya, Karekallu Palya, Basavapatna, Basaveshwara Badavane, SS Mutt, Chikkahalli, Sannappana Palya, Sangapura, Kolihalli, Nandihalli, Pemmanahalli, Channenahalli, Harivanapura, Gollarahati, Chikkabellavi, Karalupalya, Dodderi, Doddaveeranhalli, Ranganapalya, Lakkanahalli, Palighatti, Maidanahalli, Kalenahalli Suddekunte, Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara, Shamanur, JH Patel Badavane, Jarikatte, Mudahadadi, Hale And Hosa Kundawada, Basapura, Hale and Hosa Chikkanahalli, Yaragunta, Ashokanagara, Karur CMC Limit, Chittanahalli, B. Kalapanahalli, Doddabudihalli, Chikkabudihal, Devaratti, Amruthnagara Village, Obbajihalli, Kadalebalu Village, Anjaneya Nagara, Gonivada, Hoovinamadu, Thimmappa, Nagarasahalli, Jadaganalli Village, Kote Road, Teachers Colony, Iudp Layout, Heggere, Yemmehatti, Hampanuru, Kolal, Annehal, Godabnahalli, Nandipura, Sondekola, Kakkeru, Mahadevanakatte, Konanuru, Alghatta, Chikkenhalli, Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D Madakaripura, Doddiganalli, Basavanashivakere, Hirekabbigere, Turuvanuru, Kadabanakatte, Doddaghtta, Upparhatti, Gonur, Mutaiyanhatti, Belaghatta, Malladihalli, R Nulenur, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli Talya, Venkateshapura, Hulikere, Kainodu, Mathod, Karehalli, Vasanthanarasapura, Chikkapete, Mandipete, Dibburu, PR Nagara, GCR Colony, Vinayakanagara, BG Palya, Haronahalli, Srirama Nagara, Horapete, Ariyoor Panchayath Limit, Galigenally Panchayath Limit, Nagavalli Panchayath Limit, Konehalli, Mathihalli, Bidaregudi, Nagathihalli, Vidyanagara, Kanchagatta, Shadaksharamata, Madihalli, Madenur, Halepalya, Annapura, Sarthavalli, Nelagondanahalli, Alur, Byranayakanahalli, Harisamudra, Bandihalli, Echanur Water Supply, Puttamadihalli, Tippunagara, Ayarahalli Donkihalli, Talakere, Hiredonkihallli, D Kalkere, Chikkagoragatta, Doddagoragatta, Chimmanahalli, Kurubarahalli, Siddanahatti, Haladevarahatti, Hawala, Kodigehalli, Chikkaturuvekere, T Hosalli, Mallagatta, Anekere, Nayakanagatta, Kolagatta, Bhuvanahalli, Marasandara, Melanahalli, Rayappanapalya, Salakatte, Muddenahalli, Bangaragere, Papanakona, Hosakere, Siddaramanagara, Hesarahalli, Gowdanahalli, Dugadihalli, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Hanumnathanagara, Forest Office, RMC, Krishna Nagar, KSRTC Depot Back, By Pass Pertrol Bunk, Saraswathi Badavane, Arasikere, Tumakunte, Kondapura, Gujjarahalli, Rangasamudra, Govardanagiri, Karl Marx Nagar, Siddarameshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kanchiganal, Malahal, Hullehal, Bastihalli, Yalgodu, Guttinadu, Gulaiyanhatti, Chikkaguntanuru, Doddaghatta, Thandaga and Kabbala.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!