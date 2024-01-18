Bengaluru to face power cuts on 18 and 19 January. Check list of affected areas here
Bengaluru is expected to experience power outages on 18 and 19 January due to maintenance and repair works undertaken by BESCOM.
Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru is likely to face power outages for two days- 18 and 19 January. According to reports the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has undertaken several maintenance and repair works which will consequentially lead to power outages in the IT capital of India.