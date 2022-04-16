Bengaluru to face power cuts over the weekend. Check areas and timings

West Zone: Mudalpalya, Gangondahalli, Chandra Layout, Karidasarahalli, Sunkadakatte, Sannakki Bayalu, Raman College road, Vrushabhavathi Layout, Maruthi Nagara, Bhavaninagar, RR Layout, Kalyani Layout, Medsole Hospital road, Apurva Layout, Harsha Layout, BGS Hospital road and BHEL road are likely to be affected. Power outages will occur from 10 am to about 5 pm. In the South zone, areas including Swagath Theatre Main Road in Tilaknagar, 22nd main road of Jayanagar 4th T Block, and 36th cross of Jayanagar 4th Block will be affected on Saturday between 10 am and 2.30 pm. Other areas in the South zone under the HSR division including Vaddarapalya, Shankara Layout, Thalaghattapura, and Ramaiah City main road will be affected between 10 am and 5 pm.

