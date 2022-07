The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed power cuts in some areas of the city today and tomorrow i.e. on 26 and 27 July.

As per the Hindustan Times report, the board is set to carry out power shutdowns in order to carry out repair and maintenance works.

As per the report, power will most likely be affected between 10 am and 6.30 pm.

The areas in the East Zone will be affected from July 25 to July 28: Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank colony, Basappa Layout, Post office layout and Kodigenahalli. These areas will face power cuts between 10 am to 2 pm

Here are the areas that may be affected:

On Tuesday, July 26, the areas that will affected are:

S S Layout A Block, Mba College Road, Athani College, Officers Club And Basavanagudi Temple Sarrounding, Cmr Road, Hrbr 3rd Block, Karavalli Road, Ramaiah Layout, Ajmallappa Layout and its surrounding areas, Uttrahali Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurnashwary Layout, Harsha Layout, Vidyapit Road, Bgs Hospital Road, Mysore Hyway Apurva Layout, Bwssb Office, Kengeri Main Road, Poonam Hall, Bhuveneswar Nagar,dodabasti Main Road, Kalyani Layout, Rr Layout, Upadhya Layout, Kuvempu Main Road, Gk Galli Road, Ganganagar, Yamuna Nagar School, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, D Group L/o, 1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Andrahalli Main Road, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya Indstrial Est, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, Somanahally, Rayarakere, Lalithamma Thota, Thattaguppe, Gadipalya, Mukkodlu, Muninagara, Gullahattikaval, Sompura Industrial Area, Beeragondanahalli, Ct Palya, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.

On the 27th July i.e. Wednesday, the following areas will face power cuts:

Ram Nagar Main Road, Industrial Area Surround, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Smk Nagara, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, Sp Office, Rto Office, Smk Nagara, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivaji Nagara M B Keri, Chaluvadi Keri, Banaswadi Main Road, Tyagaraj Layout (Prema Cariappa), Mudappa Road, Kempanna Road, Raghavappa Road, Mukunda Theatre, Pavan Nursing Home, Post Office Road, Venkataramana Layout, Mso Colony, Meg Officers Colony, Pranav Diagnostics And Surrounding Areas, Uttarhali Main Road , Arnapurna Layout, Konasandra, Bhel Layout, Krishna Garden, Sir Mv 1st Block, Uttrahali Road, Konchandra Road, Kodipallia, Annpurnashwary Layout, Bel 1st Stage, Bel 2nd Stage, Gandhi Park - 1, D Group L/o,1st Block Near Park, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Nelaguli, Bolare, Veerasandra, Jattipalya, Muneshwara Temple.

Gantakanadoddy, Eadumadu, Vaderahalli, Bokipura, Thokathimmanadoddy, Sompura Industrial Area, Yarranapalya, Lakshmanpura, Makanakuppe, Whitefield Main Road, Kondappa Layout, Ayyappanagar 1st To 4th Block, Chikkadevasandra Devesandra Main Road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli Road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar Main Road, Alpha Garden, Coconut Garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank Colony, Basappa Layout, Post Office Layout, Kodigenahalli.