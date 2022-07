Bengaluru to face power cuts today and tomorrow. Check list of affected areas

The areas in the East Zone will be affected from July 25 to July 28: Whitefield main road, Kondappa layout, Ayyappanagar 1st to 4th block, Chikkadevasandra main road, Medihalli, Kuradur, Sonnanehalli road, Ujwal Layout, Ajith Layout, Ayyappanagar main road, Alpha garden, Coconut garden, Bethalnagar, Sai Baba Layout, Gayathri Layout, Vijaya Bank colony, Basappa Layout, Post office layout and Kodigenahalli. These areas will face power cuts between 10 am to 2 pm