With the power situation continuing to remain grim across several parts of the country, state-run Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced that a number of areas in Bengaluru will face power outages today.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he had urged the Centre to increase the supply of coal to the state. "I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks," Bommai had said.

The Karnataka CM added that clearances are awaited since Karnataka has got an allotment of coal from mines in Maharashtra's Chandrapur and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha.

Here's a list of areas that will face power outages on 12, 13 Oct:

- In the South Zone, many areas will face power cuts from 1.30 pm to 4 pm on Tuesday including JP Nagar third phase and BG Road in Jayanagar division, along with Raghvendra Apartment and Munneshwara Temple in Koramangala.

- Similarly, power will be disrupted in other parts in HSR Layout division from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Tuesday, including BK Circle, Gottigere, Pavamana Nagar, Surabhi Nagar, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara and Club Road Circle.

- Singasandra, AECS Layout, Electronic City, Agrahara, Madiwala Market and other areas will face power cuts from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

- Club Road Circle and surrounding areas, HSR Layout, KIMS College, Old Airport Road, Siddapura, Devarabisanahalli, ISRO Layout, Uttarahalli and several other areas will face power outages today.

- Additionally, RBI Layout, Srinidhi Layout, Chunchagatta village, Dodmane Industrial Area, Srinivasa Choultry Road, JP Nagar fifth phase, BTM Layout second stage and other areas will face power outages from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

- Domlur Outer Ring Road and Krishna Reddy Layout will see power interruptions from 10 am to 11.30 pm. Domlur Layout and CPWD Quarters will see a power outage from 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

- In the West Zone, Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in Rajajinagar division will see a power cut from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

- Power outages will also be witnessed in HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in RR Nagara division between 10 am and 6 pm. Similarly, there will be a power cut in Sirsi Circle from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and in Dwarkanagar from 10 am to 1 pm.

- Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in Kengeri division will also witness disruption in power supply between 9 am and 5 pm on Tuesday.

- In the East Zone, power disruption will be witnessed in Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in Indiranagar division from 10 am to 4 pm.

- Residents of Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in Shivajinagar division will witness disruption in power supply between 10 am and 5 pm. Similarly, there will be a power cut in Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout from 11 am to 3 pm and in parts of Doopanahalli from 2 pm to 5 pm.

- Rajabhavan and Magadi Main Road in Vidhanasoudha division will see an outage from 11 am to 1.30 pm, while there will be disruption in power supply on Cunningham Road and Mysore Road between 2.30 pm and 5 pm.

- In the North Zone, people of Kogilu Layout, Agrahara and Thirumenahalli village in Hebbal division will see a power cut from 9 am to 5 pm. Similarly, power disruptions are scheduled for Bagalur Cross between 10 am and 5 pm and MLA Layout between 11 am and 5 pm.

- On 13 Oct, there will be power disruption in Rajajinagar, RR Nagar and Kengeri sections of West Circle.

- Tumkur Circle will face power disruption in Tumkur, Madhugiri, Kunigal and Tipatur sections on Wednesday.

- There will be power disruption in South Circle Jayanagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout sections on Wednesday.

- There will also be power disruptions in Ramanagar, Chandapur, Kanakapura and Magadi sections of Ramanagar Circle on 13 October, the BESCOM said.

- Similarly, Malleswaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal and Peenya sections of the North Circle will likely witness a power outage tomorrow.

