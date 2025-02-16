Bengaluru to get direct train connecting Kempegowda International Airport? Here’s what Ashwini Vaishnaw says

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Ministry of Railway will introduce a direct train service to connect the Kempegowda International Airport and the main city of Bengaluru, reported the news agency PTI.

Vaishnaw also flagged some technical challenges which needs to be addressed before the service can be launched and reiterated that the Railway team is working to resolve the issues, as per the report.

Metro rail, road, and suburban railway systems are the current connectivity options for the people of Bengaluru to access the airport, which is located outside the city.

“Apart from Metro Rail, road, and K-RIDE, we are also working on creating a railway connection to the airport,” said Vaishnaw reported the news agency PTI.

Vaishnaw also addressed his recent train journey between the airport and the city, “It was a comfortable 40 to 45-minute ride. However, there were some technical issues, particularly the need for a rail flyover,” he said.

Expansion of the metro and suburban networks According to the news report, the Union Railway Minister focused on the need for the expansion of Bengaluru's metro and suburban networks for the city which has a population of nearly 1.5 crore people.

“The state and Centre must work in a synchronised manner,” said Vaishnaw cited the news agency.

The Union Railway Minister also addressed the major issue of the lack of technically qualified personnel, requesting the state government to appoint a full-time managing director from the “Railway technical cadre” and saying that without that appointment, the project's progress would be slow.

“State govt’s execution of project not meeting public expectations,” said Vaishnaw, according to the report.

Central Govt Funding The central government is providing the funding which is needed which are meant to address the financial constraints for the projects, reported the news portal.

