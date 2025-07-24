Bengaluru to get ‘WFH Wednesdays’? Officials mull options to untangle traffic chaos

In a move to curb the traffic snarlings in the city, Bengaluru traffic police have suggested flexible work hours and mid-week Work From Home (WFH) options for IT firms located along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), according to a report by Bengaluru Mirror.

Advertisement

Early working hours According to the report citing Joint Commissioner of Traffic, Karthik Reddy, since the peak traffic period falls between 9 and 10 am, companies have been advised to start work as early as 7:30 am to reduce the burden.

WFH Wednesdays Additionally, they’ve been encouraged to implement WFH on Wednesdays to help ease mid-week traffic. According to the report, companies have also been urged to arrange shuttle buses for employee transportation. As part of improving connectivity, there are plans to link various tech parks. To gather precise traffic data, cameras will be installed to monitor vehicle movement over three days.

Advertisement

Illegal parking A strict zero-tolerance approach to illegal parking, especially around ORR junctions and within tech park campuses was strongly emphasised, with immediate towing mandated for any vehicles violating parking regulations. Additionally, the association called for contingency measures to handle breakdowns of buses, trucks, or tankers, aiming to prevent these incidents from triggering wider traffic snarls.

“Overall, the meeting was constructive, with all agencies agreeing to collaborate closely to implement practical solutions,” Reddy added.

Bengaluru, often dubbed India’s Silicon Valley, is equally notorious for its relentless traffic congestion. With a booming IT industry and rapid urban expansion, the city's roads, especially key corridors like the Outer Ring Road are overwhelmed during peak hours.

Advertisement