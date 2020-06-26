Home >News >India >Bengaluru to Goa: Alliance Air to start flights via Mysuru from next month
Bengaluru to Goa: Alliance Air to start flights via Mysuru from next month

26 Jun 2020

  • Alliance Air also announced an all-inclusive one-way fares for Bengaluru – Goa, starting at 3,283
  • The flight will run on all days of the week except Tuesday

NEW DELHI : Connecting Bengaluru and Goa via Mysuru, Air India's wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Air will commence flight operations in the route from July 1. The flight service on the new route, Bengaluru-Mysuru-Goa will operate six times a week, except Tuesday.

Alliance Air also announced an all-inclusive one-way fares for Bengaluru – Goa, starting at 3,283.

"The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the airline said in a statement.

"Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination," it said adding that the aircraft are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of the virus.

