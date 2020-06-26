Bengaluru to Goa: Alliance Air to start flights via Mysuru from next month

NEW DELHI :
Connecting Bengaluru and Goa via Mysuru, Air India's wholly-owned subsidiary Alliance Air will commence flight operations in the route from July 1. The flight service on the new route, Bengaluru-Mysuru-Goa will operate six times a week, except Tuesday.
Alliance Air also announced an all-inclusive one-way fares for Bengaluru – Goa, starting at ₹3,283.
"The airline is adhering to all government guidelines and is following all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the airline said in a statement.
"Required precautionary measures are being taken within the aircraft as well at the time of check-in, boarding and arrival at the destination," it said adding that the aircraft are being rigorously disinfected after each flight to eliminate any risk of the virus.