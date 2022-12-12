Bengaluru to host G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting tomorrow

From 23 to 25 February, 2023, Bengaluru will host the inaugural meeting of central bank governors and finance ministers. Ajay Seth, Secretary of Economic Affairs, and Dr. Michael D. Patra, Deputy Governor of the RBI, will co-chair the upcoming meeting of the G20 FCBD. They will be joined at the meeting by their counterparts from the G20 member nations as well as from a number of other nations and international organisations that India has invited.

