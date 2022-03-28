Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday shared an update on the construction work going on Bengaluru - Nidaghatta - Mysuru section of National Highway(NH)-275. The national highway is important as it will be connecting the two prominent cities in the state of Karnataka i.e. Bengaluru the commercial capital and Mysuru the cultural capital. Also, it links important places like Mangalore, Kodagu, parts of Kerala, etc. to Bangalore. The entire highway has been designed as a fully access-controlled facility with provision of service roads on both side in entire length.
Nitin Gadkari in a tweet said that the Bengaluru - Nidaghatta - Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-Lane, 117 km long stretch in the state of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of ₹ 8,350 crore. The construction work is nearing completion and will be completed by October 2022. The stretch will have state of art project which will have multiple structures like 8 km long elevated corridor, 9 major bridges, 42 minor bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, 4 ROBs and 5 bypasses which will ease out traffic congestion and significantly reduce pollution.
“This road will substantially reduce the travel time from Bengaluru to Mysuru from 3 hours to 75 minutes only. It will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region," said Nitin Gadkari.
The existing 4 lane road has already crossed its capacity, resulting in traffic jams and accidents. The road is passing through congested and thickly populated towns and settlements like Maddur, Mandya & Srirangapatna, etc.
The upgradation to 6 lanning along with 7m service road on each side and construction of bypasses at Maddur, Mandya & Srirangapatna and grade separated structures of this stretch of the National Highway will greatly reduce the time and cost of travel, particularly of heavy traffic plying in the region. The provision for by-passes will ensure decongestion of the urban areas of Maddur, Mandya & Srirangapatna. Elevated road has been proposed in the dense built-up areas of Maddur. The project entails construction of service roads of about 60.35 km on both sides, which would facilitate movement of local traffic in the inhabited /urbanized areas.
The bus shelters being developed at 21 places will be of great utility for enhancing public transport facilities. The existing traffic on this stretch is varying from existing 41433 to 52163 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) and keeping in view the expected traffic growth in the near future, the expansion to 6-Laning is a very timely step taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
