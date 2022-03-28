The upgradation to 6 lanning along with 7m service road on each side and construction of bypasses at Maddur, Mandya & Srirangapatna and grade separated structures of this stretch of the National Highway will greatly reduce the time and cost of travel, particularly of heavy traffic plying in the region. The provision for by-passes will ensure decongestion of the urban areas of Maddur, Mandya & Srirangapatna. Elevated road has been proposed in the dense built-up areas of Maddur. The project entails construction of service roads of about 60.35 km on both sides, which would facilitate movement of local traffic in the inhabited /urbanized areas.