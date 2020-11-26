Bengaluru to San Francisco: Air India's longest non-stop flight starts January

The flight, for which the bookings have commenced from Wednesday, will be operated twice-a-week with a Boeing B777-200 LR aircraft, it said. The new non-stop service - which would be Air India's longest route at 14,000 Km and longest flight to and from India - is expected to meet the demand of corporate customers for travel to San Francisco and adjoining areas in the US, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a release.