Bengaluru to soon get more than 900 electric buses. Details here2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 08:30 AM IST
- Tata Motors has to date supplied more than 730 electric buses across multiple cities in India
Bengaluru is all set to get a fleet of 921 more electric buses as the city's transport corporation has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Tata Motors. The subsidiary, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions, will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of 921 low-floor electric buses in the city for 12 years.