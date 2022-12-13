Bengaluru to witness dazzling Geminids showers. Here's how and where to watch

The Geminid meteor shower can be traced back to dusty debris left behind by the asteroid or possible 'rock comet' 3200 Phaethon that Earth passes through each December. This 3.6-mile (5.8-kilometer) wide space rock comes closer to the sun than any other named asteroid and is considered a strange hybrid somewhere between an asteroid and comet. This is because while 3200 Phaethon is composed of rock (like an asteroid) rather than ice (like a comet), it brightens when it approaches the sun once around every 524 Earth days similar to the behavior of a comet, not an asteroid, as per Space.com.