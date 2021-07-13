The IMD on Tuesday said coastal, north and south interior Karnataka are likely to experience widespread rainfall from July 13 to 17. It has issued orange alert in districts like Hassan on Jul 13-17. "Bengaluru is very likely to experience rain for the next two days," said CS Patil, Director, IMD Bengaluru.

The much-awaited Southwest Monsoon finally arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. The onset has been over two weeks behind the schedule, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

"The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of the country, including Delhi, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Thus, the Southwest Monsoon has covered entire country on July 13, against the normal date of July 8," the weather department said in a statement.

On June 13, the department said the monsoon will hit nearly two weeks before its normal date of June 15. However, the monsoon reached Delhi nearly two weeks after its normal date.

The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire country on Tuesday after a delay of five days. The Southwest Monsoon usually covers the entire country on July 8.

The earlier normal date for the monsoon to cover the entire country was July 15.

On Monday, the IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over parts of Northwest India during next two days and isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, during next 2 days.

It also predicted heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand during next 5 days; over Rajasthan during next 4 days.

"Isolated very heavy rain also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Rajasthan on 12th & 13th and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab on 12th," it said.

The department informed that "a low pressure area lies over westcentral and adjoining northwest BoB off north Andhra Pradesh¬-south Odisha coasts".

Another low pressure area has formed over south Gujarat and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea and an east-west shear zone runs in middle levels across Central India, it said.

Consequently, lower level westerly winds have strengthened along the west coast.

Under the influence of these conditions, fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely along the west coast and adjoining Peninsular India during next 5 days.

The IMD further said that isolated extremely heavy falls are likely over Konkan and Goa during 12th-15th; Madhya Maharashtra on 13th. "Heavy to very heavy falls likely over Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal AP, Telangana, and Kerala & Mahe during next 2 days," it said.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm with lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours.

This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.