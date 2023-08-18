Bengaluru to witness Zero Shadow Day today: Here's all you need to know about this unique celestial event1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Bengaluru to witness Zero Shadow Day on August 18, a celestial event where the sun is directly overhead, causing no shadows.
Bengaluru is gearing up to witness a unique celestial event known as Zero Shadow Day on August 18. This extraordinary phenomenon, which previously occurred on April 25 in the city, typically takes place within regions located between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn.