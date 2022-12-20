Bengaluru tops Grade-A flexible stock list in Asia Pacific; Delhi-NCR 5th: CBRE

Other than Bangalore, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad also accounted for the highest volume of flexible stock in the APAC region. As of September, Delhi-NCR recorded 6.6 million sq. ft. of flexible stock in Grade-A assets, followed by Hyderabad, with 5.7 million sq. ft. Also, in the segment, India and Singapore reported the highest penetration of flexible office space compared to other Asian nations.