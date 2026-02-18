Bengaluru tops India's AI job market, Delhi-NCR follows: Where does your city rank?

Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR collectively hold a 50% share of India’s AI job postings, cementing their position as the country’s two largest artificial intelligence talent hubs, according to an analysis by CBRE Research.

The findings from a study of over 64,500 AI-tagged job listings on Naukri.com as of December 2026 reveal that Bengaluru leads in AI job hiring with a 25.4% share, closely followed by Delhi-NCR at 24.8%.

The report highlights the growing concentration of AI jobs in India’s leading technology and business hubs, showing that the country is steadily building stronger capabilities in advanced digital technologies and becoming more mature in the AI space.

This year, India hosted the AI Summit, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, and global technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence, which has reinforced the country's image as an emerging hub for innovation, talent, and digital leadership.

Where do other major cities rank in the list? Mumbai, known as the financial capital of the country, ranks third among major cities, accounting for 19.2% of AI-related job postings in the country.

Together, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai contribute nearly 70% of all AI job openings in the country, revealing clustering of high-end technology talent within a few urban markets. Bengaluru is widely known for a thriving startup ecosystem and is home to several tech and financial giants.

Other cities such as Hyderabad (12.5%), Pune (9.6%) and Chennai (6.4%) form the next tier of AI employment hubs, while Kolkata accounts for a relatively smaller 2.1% share in the list.

"AI has transitioned from a buzzword to a crucial peg in India's broader economic and infrastructure growth story," said Anshuman Magazine, the chairman and CEO of India, South-East Asia, and MEA at CBRE.

“The rising demand of AI professionals is not just a job trend but a fundamental shift in how global enterprises view India — as a hub for end-to-end innovation rather than just service delivery. This evolution is set to redefine the country's economic landscape and its position in the global digital value chain,” he said.

What is fuelling Bengaluru's AI job growth? As per the report, Bengaluru's leadership in AI hiring is closely linked to its status as the Global Capability Centre (GCC) capital of India. In 2025, the city captured more than one-third of the country's total GCC leasing activity.

Tech and AI companies are increasingly choosing Bengaluru as a strategic base, as it has a deep pool of skilled developers to offer, along with a rapidly growing market demand. A recent high-profile example is US-based research firm Anthropic, which officially opened its first Indian office in Bengaluru as part of its global expansion.